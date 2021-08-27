Cropland prices soaring in Kansas

WICHITA, Kansas — Soaring prices define the market for land in Kansas farm country.

Farm real estate and cropland values in Kansas jumped more than 10% this year compared to last year. That’s good and bad news for Kansas agribusiness, largely depending on whether a farming operation already owns land or needs more acres.

“It’s made it more difficult for farmers not only to expand, but for those new farmers to get in,” said Kansas Farm Bureau Director of Commodities Mark Nelson.