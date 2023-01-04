 | Wed, Jan 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Crossland to lead court remodel

Allen County commissioners chose Crossland Construction for a project that would build a new courtroom and remodel related offices at the courthouse.

By

News

January 4, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Chief District Judge Daniel Creitz talks to county commissioners. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen County commissioners picked Crossland Construction of Columbus to expand and remodel the courthouse.

Chief District Judge Dan Creitz is spearheading a plan to build a new courtroom and make other improvements to the court facilities. 

He recommended the county pick Crossland to serve as construction manager at risk for the project, which would include ushering voters through a bond election. The cost isn’t yet known, but preliminary estimates indicate it could exceed $5 million.

Related
November 16, 2022
March 17, 2022
December 15, 2021
August 25, 2010
Most Popular