Crossland to lead court remodel

Allen County commissioners picked Crossland Construction of Columbus to expand and remodel the courthouse.
Chief District Judge Dan Creitz is spearheading a plan to build a new courtroom and make other improvements to the court facilities.
He recommended the county pick Crossland to serve as construction manager at risk for the project, which would include ushering voters through a bond election. The cost isn’t yet known, but preliminary estimates indicate it could exceed $5 million.
