Dinosaurs roar back to life

Despite becoming extinct 65 million years ago, dinosaurs roared onto the Bowlus Fine Arts Center stage Friday evening, delighting show-goers of all ages for the “Dinosaur World Live” interactive show.

The show is led by perky guide Miranda (played by the talented Selin Balcioglu) as she introduces the audience to a host of dinosaurs. Setting the scene, Miranda noted that back in the “ancient times” — the 1990s — her parents met at a natural history museum, where they studied dinosaurs. Having heard of an island just off the coast of Argentina where enormous creatures “could swallow ships whole,” her family and a team of paleontologists set sail.