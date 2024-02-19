 | Mon, Feb 19, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Dinosaurs roar back to life

The Bowlus welcomed dinosaur friends for a magical night of entertainment on Friday.

By

News

February 19, 2024 - 2:56 PM

Miranda introduces the audience to Brutus — an adult triceratops. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Find additional photos of Friday’s performance here.

Despite becoming extinct 65 million years ago, dinosaurs roared onto the Bowlus Fine Arts Center stage Friday evening, delighting show-goers of all ages for the “Dinosaur World Live” interactive show.

The show is led by perky guide Miranda (played by the talented Selin Balcioglu) as she introduces the audience to a host of dinosaurs. Setting the scene, Miranda noted that back in the “ancient times” — the 1990s — her parents met at a natural history museum, where they studied dinosaurs. Having heard of an island just off the coast of Argentina where enormous creatures “could swallow ships whole,” her family and a team of paleontologists set sail. 

Related
February 13, 2024
January 11, 2024
March 4, 2021
November 8, 2019
Most Popular