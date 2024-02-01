Escaping trafficking: A local survivor’s harrowing story

An Iola woman hopes to use her story to raise awareness about sexual trafficking.

Chasidy Miller, age 24, shared her story Tuesday evening during a discussion on human trafficking at Allen Community College. Sociology instructor Anne Marie Foley kicked off the conversation by explaining the different types of trafficking and how to recognize their signs as well as how to prevent trafficking.

Trafficking uses force, fraud or coercion to induce someone to perform an act against their will. It could be for purposes of sex or labor. Foley discussed definitions and how governments recognize and enforce laws against trafficking.