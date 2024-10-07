Medallion hunt starts Tuesday

Once upon a time, in the land of Allen County, a metal medallion was hidden for all to seek.

This year’s “Once Upon a Time,” themed Farm City Days is scheduled for Oct. 18-19, but the fun begins today with the release of the first clue to the much-anticipated medallion hunt.

The first medallion hunt in 2015 was so successful it began a tradition.

Community members far and wide follow clues that lead to the Farm City Days medallion that is hidden somewhere on public lands within Allen County.

One clue is provided each day in the Register and on the Farm City Days Facebook page.

“The medallion will never be at the Allen County airport or at the Allen County Historical Society museum,” noted Daren Kellerman, Farm City Days committee member. Additionally, it will never be hidden in a cemetery.

While the hunt has proved challenging some years, it has also been a breeze in others.

“There have been people who have read the first clue and solved it right away,” explained Kellerman. “We’ve gotten creative and expanded our clues to make it more fun.”

In order to participate, medallion seekers must purchase a $3 Medallion Hunt e-permit at farmcitydays.com. This online registration is open through this Saturday.

“You must have a permit to claim the prize,” added Kellerman.

Whoever finds the medallion wins $500.