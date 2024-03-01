Fire in shopping mall kills at least 43

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A fire at a six-story shopping mall in the Bangladeshi capital overnight killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others, with several people escaping to the building’s roof, officials said Friday.

The fire started late Thursday at a restaurant on the first floor of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall in downtown Dhaka. Fire Service and Civil Defense Director General Brig. Gen. Md. Main Uddin said more than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the fire.

Firefighters rescued survivors and pulled out bodies, and by early Friday, at least 43 people died. Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the toll could rise as at least 18 critically injured people were being treated in two state-run hospitals.