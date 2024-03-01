 | Fri, Mar 01, 2024
Fire in shopping mall kills at least 43

Officials say a fire at a shopping mall in Bangladesh's capital killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others. The fire began late Thursday in a restaurant on the first floor of the six-story mall in downtown Dhaka, and more than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse it.

March 1, 2024 - 2:36 PM

Family members of a person stuck at a commercial complex reacts as firefighters try to rescue them from a fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. Photo by AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A fire at a six-story shopping mall in the Bangladeshi capital overnight killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others, with several people escaping to the building’s roof, officials said Friday.

The fire started late Thursday at a restaurant on the first floor of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall in downtown Dhaka. Fire Service and Civil Defense Director General Brig. Gen. Md. Main Uddin said more than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the fire.

Firefighters rescued survivors and pulled out bodies, and by early Friday, at least 43 people died. Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the toll could rise as at least 18 critically injured people were being treated in two state-run hospitals.

