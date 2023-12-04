First Christmas celebrated at Block Party

Baker Sigg, age 3 months, slept through his first meeting with Santa Claus. Baker and older brother Cassius Sigg, age 2, visit with Santa at the Downtown Christmas Block Party on Friday evening. They are the children of Nichole and Jerrik Sigg of Iola.

Children were able to meet with Santa and deliver their Christmas wish list. They also received treats including cookies and hot chocolate.

Several businesses offered special holiday bargains and prizes during the event. The event was sponsored by the businesses and the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce.