Chamber kicks off holidays

Santa’s House opens for the season next Saturday, Dec. 4, on the downtown square. Despite a continued time of uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Santa will be here to greet children either in his house or in the Santa Snow Globe for those who prefer social distancing.

Children can also bring letters to Santa that will be delivered to his personal mailbox. Both Santa’s house and the snow globe are free to visit. For the Santa house grand opening, Santa will have a special ride onto the square and he will bring one of his reindeer with him.

Santa’s hours either in his house or in the snow globe are: