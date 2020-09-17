Menu Search Log in

Flu clinic begins in Iola

Getting a flu shot is easy-peasy thanks to a drive-through service today through Saturday in the parking lot of the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas clinic at 2051 N. State St.

September 17, 2020 - 9:46 AM

There is no out-of-pocket cost for participants. For those with health insurance, their insurance will be billed for the service; however, no money will be collected from participants regardless of their insurance status.

Getting a flu vaccine this fall will be more important than ever, not only to reduce your risk from influenza but also to conserve potentially scarce health care resources.

