Founder of retirement thoroughbred farm in Kentucky is handing over the reins

Michael Blowen, founder of Old Friends racehorse retirement farm, announced he will turn operations over to an associate.

January 3, 2024 - 4:02 PM

Michael Blowen, founder of Old Friends, gives a carrot to Nicanor, the full brother of the late Barbaro. Register file photo

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Michael Blowen’s love for horses stretched far beyond the racetrack and spurred him into starting a mid-life career as founder of a retirement farm in Kentucky, where older thoroughbreds could spend their remaining years in dignity and security — long after their earning days were over.

For two decades, his Old Friends farm outside Georgetown has been home to hundreds of horses — from former Kentucky Derby winners like Silver Charm and Charismatic to plenty of also-rans. Thousands of thoroughbred fans flock to the farm each year to get up-close looks at the retirees, with Blowen sometimes leading the tours.

Blowen, 76, announced Wednesday that he is stepping down as president of the more than 240-acre farm nestled in Kentucky’s picturesque bluegrass region. John Nicholson, a former executive director of the Kentucky Horse Park in nearby Lexington, will take over the role starting Feb. 1.

