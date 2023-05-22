 | Mon, May 22, 2023
National Treasure wins Preakness

Bob Baffert’s National Treasure has won the Preakness Stakes, hours after another of the Hall of Famer's horses was euthanized on the track with a racing injury. 

May 22, 2023 - 2:28 PM

National Treasure, right, with jockey John Velazquez, edges out Blazing Sevens, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., to win the148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert choked back tears and his voice cracked while he tried to juggle the conflicting feelings of seeing one of his horses win the Preakness Stakes hours after another was euthanized on the same track.

“This business is twists and turns, ups and downs,” the Hall of Fame trainer said. “To win this — losing that horse today really hurt. … It’s been a very emotional day.”

National Treasure won the Preakness on Saturday in Baffert’s return to the Triple Crown trail following a suspension, ending Kentucky Derby champion Mage’s Triple Crown bid in the race Baffert has now captured more than any other trainer. But the joy was tempered by the agony of another 3-year-old colt, Havnameltdown, injuring his left front leg in an undercard race and being put down.

