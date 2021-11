This aerial view of the Iola Elementary School site shows most of the framework for the building is complete. Crews are attemtping to get the walls put up before the worst of winter weather heads this way over the next couple of months. The project remains on track to be completed by the summer of 2022, and open by the next school year.

Masonry crews work on what will be the gymnasium at the new Iola Elementary School. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register