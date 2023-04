TOPEKA — Iola is officially home to Kansas’s 28th state park.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday morning she signed legislation creating the Lehigh Portland State Park on 360 acres of land at the south edge of Iola.

In a news release, Kelly pointed to the tourism dollars the new state park will bring to Allen County “and provide another place for families to enjoy the outdoors. … I know firsthand how important our parks are to our communities and our economy.