Gov. Kelly talks beef, legislative overview

OSKALOOSA — Gov. Laura Kelly celebrated her first mask-free event in more than a year Monday by stepping into a shed on the Perry family’s cow-calf farm to urge Kansans to consume more beef and to touch on highlights of the annual legislative session.

The Democratic governor said the Republican-controlled Legislature appropriately expanded funding of K-12 public education and made progress on ending the nasty habit of stripping highway funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation to fill holes in the state budget.

On the downside, she said, the Legislature again blocked expansion of Medicaid health services to more than 120,000 Kansans. Her proposal for legalizing medical marijuana didn’t survive the gauntlet, the Legislature limited her authority to distribute federal COVID-19 aid and her veto of a contentious tax-reform bill was overridden by the House and Senate.