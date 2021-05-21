Gov. Kelly vetoes ‘junk’ insurance bill

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill Wednesday designed to extend duration of “junk” health insurance plans that don’t cover pre-existing conditions and renewed her commitment to expanding Medicaid to provide coverage to more lower-income Kansans.

The Senate easily approved Senate Bill 29, but the House narrowly adopted the legislation extending opportunities for people to rely on stop-gap insurance policies that often don’t cover pre-existing conditions. In 2017, President Donald Trump maneuvered to let companies selling six-month or 12-month health insurance policies in Kansas to expand reach of those policies for up to three years.

Kelly, a Democrat seeking re-election, said the vetoed bill affirmed the necessity of expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.