 | Fri, May 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Gov. Kelly vetoes ‘junk’ insurance bill

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill Wednesday designed to extend duration of “junk” health insurance plans that don’t cover pre-existing conditions and renewed her commitment to expanding Medicaid to provide coverage to more lower-income Kansans.

By

News

May 21, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly Photo by Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill Wednesday designed to extend duration of “junk” health insurance plans that don’t cover pre-existing conditions and renewed her commitment to expanding Medicaid to provide coverage to more lower-income Kansans.

The Senate easily approved Senate Bill 29, but the House narrowly adopted the legislation extending opportunities for people to rely on stop-gap insurance policies that often don’t cover pre-existing conditions. In 2017, President Donald Trump maneuvered to let companies selling six-month or 12-month health insurance policies in Kansas to expand reach of those policies for up to three years.

Kelly, a Democrat seeking re-election, said the vetoed bill affirmed the necessity of expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Related
May 12, 2021
February 8, 2021
March 9, 2020
February 27, 2019
Most Popular