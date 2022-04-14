Gov. Kelly vetoes bill on ‘short-term’ health plans

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed legislation Monday extending the duration of short-term health plans that don’t guarantee consumers coverage for pre-existing conditions and don’t comply with standards of the federal Affordable Care Act.

The Kansas Legislature passed a bill that would make it legal to sign up for this form of “short-term” health plan for 36 months, which would match federal regulations adopted during the term of President Donald Trump. Under current Kansas law, individuals can extend a one-year contract for 12 months.

The Democratic governor rejected a comparable bill in 2021, and both actions were endorsed by the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.