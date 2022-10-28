Halloween fun abounds

Some spooky fun is in store for youngsters starting Saturday with a number of activities for area youngsters.
The Iola Public Library will host a Haunted Library Tour from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Children and families will gather in the library meeting room where there will be some simple games as they wait for their turn to go through the decorated library.
The path will take them through the sections of the library decorated with things like ghosts, a sea of black streamers, hanging balloon hands and fog. It will be a little spooky but not scary for ages 0-11.
Everyone gets candy as they finish and exit the front doors.
MEANWHILE, LaHarpe Health and Wellness is hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in front of LaHarpe City Hall.
Several folks will park their vehicles in front of City Hall, where youngsters can go from one to the other in a safe manner to get their treats.
THE FUN hits high gear Monday with the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. along Jackson Avenue on the courthouse square.
Trick-or-treaters, and the adults who will supply the candy, are invited to don their costumes for the occasion.
HUMBOLDT’S G.A.L.S.-FCE is teaming with the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m. to host its annual Halloween Spook Parade.
Children in Halloween costumes from preschool to grade 5 are asked to gather at the corner of Seventh and Bridge streets.
The parade, led by the Humboldt Police and Fire Departments, will proceed to the south side of the city square where sacks of goodies will be distributed.
In case of inclement weather, treats will be handed out under the bandstand.
