Halloween hospitality

From agricultural education to preserving family history, the Lampe Heritage Farm and Pumpkin Patch is a labor of love.

Its proprietors are Don and Shelia Lampe, who delight in recreating a rural experience for people of all ages and backgrounds.

As the Lampes explained, although folks are drawn in by the delight found in pumpkins and other trappings of fall, what they come away with is a much broader agricultural experience.