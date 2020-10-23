Halloween hospitality

From agricultural education to preserving family history, the Lampe Heritage Farm and Pumpkin Patch is a labor of love.
Its proprietors are Don and Shelia Lampe, who delight in recreating a rural experience for people of all ages and backgrounds.
As the Lampes explained, although folks are drawn in by the delight found in pumpkins and other trappings of fall, what they come away with is a much broader agricultural experience.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives