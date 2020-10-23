Menu Search Log in

Halloween hospitality

Area tots learn about pumpkins and fall crops at the Lampe Heritage Farm and Pumpkin Patch. The family enjoys recreating a rural experience for people of all ages and backgrounds.

By

News

October 23, 2020 - 3:52 PM

Jeremy Moyer, Mandy Lampe-Moyer, Shelia Lampe and Don Lampe enjoy a brisk fall breeze at the Lampe Heritage farmhouse, which dates back to 1919. It is located at 1526 Violet Rd., in rural Piqua. Photo by Trevor Hoa / Iola Register

From agricultural education to preserving family history, the Lampe Heritage Farm and Pumpkin Patch is a labor of love.

Its proprietors are Don and Shelia Lampe, who delight in recreating a rural experience for people of all ages and backgrounds.

As the Lampes explained, although folks are drawn in by the delight found in pumpkins and other trappings of fall, what they come away with is a much broader agricultural experience.

