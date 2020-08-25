Menu Search Log in

Home preservation requires food safety steps

Safety and security of foods preserved in the home depend on the cook. It is vital that proper techniques and processes are used to ensure that home-preserved foods remain safe.

The failure to follow a tested recipe or to store food in a safe place can jeopardize food safety, yet recognizing when home preserved foods are past their prime or no longer safe-to-eat is sometimes a challenge, said Karen Blakeslee, Kansas State University Research and Extension food scientist. 

