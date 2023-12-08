 | Fri, Dec 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Hospitals prepare for ‘tripledemic’

Kansas City hospitals are wary of a surge in flu, COVID-19 and RSV illnesses at the same time. A similar outbreak last year left emergency rooms bogged down.

By

News

December 8, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Cases of three respiratory illnesses are starting to creep up in Kansas City and hospitals are wary of another “tripledemic” as the weather gets colder and people travel for the holidays.

Last year, following an unusually early surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, doctors were left to grapple with the rising case numbers and spikes of COVID-19 and influenza at the same time. The illnesses left hospital emergency rooms bogged down, with few beds available to patients, and led to an increased workload for staff.

Todd Shaffer, family physician and professor of medicine at University Health Truman Medical Center, said pandemic protocols like masking and social distancing may played a role. They may have delayed RSV and flu season, so when people returned to a more normal schedule last year, it caused a sharp and earlier-than-expected increase.

Related
November 2, 2023
November 18, 2022
October 7, 2021
August 6, 2021
Most Popular