House aid package advances

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson, facing a choice between potentially losing his job and advancing aid for Ukraine, forged ahead Wednesday toward a vote later this week on a package of funding that also includes Israel and Taiwan.

After agonizing over how to proceed on the package for days, the Republican speaker texted GOP lawmakers that he will start a days-long push to hold votes on three funding packages for Ukraine, Israel, allies in the Indo-Pacific, as well as a several other foreign policy proposals in a fourth bill.

Johnson said he was proposing that some of the aid for Ukraine be structured as loans, along with greater oversight, but the decision to support Ukraine at all has angered populist conservatives in the House and given new energy to a threat to remove him from the speaker’s office.