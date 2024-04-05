 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
House derails tax plan

The Kansas House has derailed governor-backed tax legislation overwhelmingly approved by Senate. The deal offered three-year, $1.4 billion in property, sales and income tax reductions.

Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, urged colleagues to support a $1.4 billion, three-year tax reduction plan negotiated with Gov. Laura Kelly. The Senate responded in the affirmative, endorsing the bill 38-1. Photo by Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas House on a voice vote decided Thursday to send a three-year, $1.4 billion tax cut package back to House and Senate negotiators, overriding a call from House Speaker Dan Hawkins to pass the bill and defying guidance of Gov. Laura Kelly.

Hours earlier the Kansas Senate seized upon the compromise bill in an attempt to resolve the most vexing issue of the 2024 legislative session by voting to pass a tax reduction package Kelly promised to sign into law.

The property, sales and income tax legislation was borne of behind-the-scenes talks among House and Senate Republican leadership and the Democratic governor’s office. House Bill 2036 cleared the Senate on a vote of 38-1.

