House derails tax plan

TOPEKA — The Kansas House on a voice vote decided Thursday to send a three-year, $1.4 billion tax cut package back to House and Senate negotiators, overriding a call from House Speaker Dan Hawkins to pass the bill and defying guidance of Gov. Laura Kelly.

Hours earlier the Kansas Senate seized upon the compromise bill in an attempt to resolve the most vexing issue of the 2024 legislative session by voting to pass a tax reduction package Kelly promised to sign into law.

The property, sales and income tax legislation was borne of behind-the-scenes talks among House and Senate Republican leadership and the Democratic governor’s office. House Bill 2036 cleared the Senate on a vote of 38-1.