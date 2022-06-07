Hunger: ‘All you think about is food’

If you want to know what it feels like to be hungry, Humanity House founder Tracy Keagle has a suggestion.
Go on a diet.
“All you think about is food,” Keagle said.
You might feel tired, weak, irritated, frustrated, apprehensive, overwhelmed and desperate.
Imagine being hungry all the time, with few options for relief. As humans, our basic physiological needs are food, water and sleep. Imagine having to ask someone to help you with such a basic need.
Now, add shame.
“You shouldn’t feel ashamed for wanting to eat,” Keagle said.
Keagle was one of the featured speakers at the Southeast Kansas Hunger Action Summit on Monday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The event was sponsored by Kansas Appleseed and brought together anti-hunger advocates from across the region to discuss solutions.
Keagle spoke about the need for inclusive food pantries. That means providing access to food without making those in need feel judged or ashamed.
Mostly, it requires limiting the questions you ask, she said.
It’s difficult enough for someone to ask for help, Keagle said, but food pantries sometimes place an undue burden by asking for identification or proof of residency or income.
“When you’re worried about something very basic — providing food for your family — you aren’t thinking about things like that,” she said.
Humanity House provides food to anyone who asks, Keagle said. Staff may ask questions, including about income, but only so they can gauge if a family qualifies for other types of assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps.
All too often, programs aimed at providing resources end up alienating those who are most in need. They place barriers, such as the intimidating 36-page SNAP application or rules that prohibit felons from accessing SNAP. Another rule requires families to cooperate with state child support collections; in some cases, that could put someone at risk of domestic violence or upend an existing, amicable agreement.
Keagle said it’s important for assistance programs to rethink their requirements, and to treat those in need with dignity and respect.
Humanity House provides a food pantry, a weekly meals program and other types of assistance. Anyone is welcome, regardless if they live in Iola or Allen County.
“You’ve done nothing wrong. Come to us, and we’ll feed you.”
MONDAY’S hunger summit kicked off with a “speed networking” icebreaker introduced by Paige Olson, who organized the event as part of her role with Kansas Appleseed. Attendees met for three-minute conversations before moving on to the next person in line.
Jami Reever, executive director of Kansas Appleseed, also spoke to the group.
Reever described food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to food for every person in a household. That’s different from hunger, which is a feeling of discomfort.
Kansas Appleseed is a statewide advocacy group that focuses on several areas to improve the lives of Kansans, including food assistance, housing, criminal justice issues and more.
They’re also known for their voter engagement efforts. Caleb Smith, Inclusive Campaign Director, spoke about the correlations between voting and civic engagement, and how that relates to issues surrounding hunger.
“Voting is how everything in our society gets better,” he said.
Kansas Appleseed referenced a study that found people with annual incomes below $50,000 tend to report more instances of food insecurity.
To improve the lives of those people, Kansas Appleseed focused a voter engagement campaign on those making less than $50,000 per year.
Typically, people who vote tend to have higher incomes.
And the same goes for those who are running for office. They tend to have higher incomes, and are less likely to be food insecure. When they’re running for office, they’re more likely to talk to people who vote.
So, Smith pointed out, if the people who are running for office primarily talk to people who vote — and those people haven’t experienced hunger — “the issues they focus on aren’t related to food insecurity.”
Kansas Appleseed is trying to change that dynamic, both to make politicians more aware of those issues and to increase voter participation with those who have first-hand experience.
It’s starting to make a difference, Smith noted. Voter participation in local elections in Pittsburg, where he has mostly focused his efforts, is up by 48%.
Also, Kansas lawmakers agreed to “Axe the Food Sales Tax.” Kansas Appleseed worked with Gov. Laura Kelly in support of eliminating the sales tax on food, gradually until full elimination by 2025.
TRANSPORTATION is key to food access, Thrive Allen County’s Jessica Thompson said.
Like Keagle, Thompson asked participants to reflect on challenging circumstances.
“How many of you drove here today? How many of you drive to work? How many of you drive to the grocery store?” she said. “What if you didn’t have a vehicle for a day? A week? A month? Life would become very difficult, very quickly.”
In a rural area, public transportation is limited — or, in many places, nonexistent. People who don’t have reliable transportation typically rely on the generosity of family, friends and neighbors. But that makes them dependent on someone else’s schedule, and can lead to resentment from those who constantly have to give rides.
And that, again, can lead to feelings of shame for those in need.
Transportation is vital to health, Thompson said. People need transportation to medical facilities. They also need transportation to work or the grocery store.
“We live in a community that is 505 square miles with four grocery stores scattered throughout the county,” she said. “People may have to drive long distances for food.”
Thrive’s first foray into public transportation was not intended as such, Thompson said.
In 2015, Thrive began a free bike share program. Soon, they discovered people were using it not because of the benefits of exercise or recreation, but as a method of public transportation to go to the doctor and the grocery store.
At that time, Allen County’s only public transportation program was a bus for the elderly. In 2020, county commissioners expanded the program to provide transportation for anyone during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.
A survey of riders found most use the service to go to medical appointments and grocery stores.
Thrive also has its own transportation program, which provided nearly 1,000 rides in 2021. Thompson said she expects demand to increase in the face of rising gasoline prices.
She would also like to see the county continue to expand its transportation program to include nights and weekends, to accommodate the work schedules of late-shift workers.
LIVE WELL Crawford County is an organization similar to Thrive, working on several factors in communities surrounding the Pittsburg area.
Matt O’Malley, director of outreach and development, talked about one of its campaigns, Eat Well.
During the early days of the COVID pandemic, Live Well worked with the Kansas Leadership Center to develop a list of grocery stores in Crawford County. They provided information about each business, such as delivery options, curbside pickup and a general summary of the types of groceries available. They received a grant to pay for delivery fees. As a result, one grocery store reported such a significant increase in business, they eliminated their delivery fee.
“We heard from the local health department that as soon as someone tested positive for COVID, the first thing they said was, ‘I better go to the grocery store,’” O’Malley said. “That’s a terrible idea, so we let them know they had other options.”
Live Well is known for its educational “high tunnel projects.” Those are basically greenhouses, managed by technical education classes that teach agriculture and plant science. Area students often tour the facilities, where they are introduced to different types of fruits and vegetables.
Community gardens also have grown through the work of Live Well. The smallest is located in Hepler, with its population of 90. Others are in Frontenac and Pittsburg.
But the most successful community garden is in Arma, which came about after a series of community conversations indicated the need. Residents raised $9,000 for the garden in 24 days. The city council agreed to install a water meter and provide free water.
The garden has produced 1 ton of food for the last three years.
Some of the garden’s proceeds go to a pantry at the Arma library, and the rest is given away.
The garden also received a $5,000 Nature’s Path Gardens for Good grant, a competitive process. Arma, population 1,400, was the smallest community to receive such a grant.
THE DOUBLE UP Food Bucks program also was highlighted at the summit.
Lauren Schaumburg with the Mid-America Regional Council discussed the program, which doubles the SNAP benefit for the purchase of fruits and vegetables.
“It is intended to drive federal dollars to local farmers, producers and grocers, and stimulate the local economy,” Schaumburg said.
Currently, 154 grocery stores, farmers markets, food stands and mobile markets participate in Kansas and Missouri.
“The goal is for families to bring home more fresh food and stretch their SNAP dollars,” Schaumburg said.
Southeast Kansas has the highest rate of SNAP participation outside of metropolitan areas, she said. Because of that, the Mid-America Regional Council has focused on improving participation in the Double Up Food Bucks program in the region.
The program began in 2015 in Kansas City. It is funded by two federal grants.
In 2020 and 2021, $1.4 million worth was redeemed, or 65% with an estimated 36,000 served between September 2020 and August 2021.
TO CLOSE the event, Olson asked attendees to form small groups to talk about potential solutions for issues. They included improvements to child nutrition programs, how to encourage more SNAP participation and rural policy barriers in legislative efforts.
