IHS forensics student takes state title

Iola High sophomore Max Andersen etched his name in school history over the weekend, winning a state title for his prose.

Max Andersen Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Andersen’s win for his oral interpretation of the children’s book “Ace Lacewing: Bug Detective” highlighted a dazzling day on the stage for IHS, which corralled a trio of top-three finishes at the Class 4A State Speech and Drama Championships, hosted by Washburn Rural High School.

He was joined on the medal stand by fellow forensics stalwarts Kendall and Everett Glaze, who teamed up to take third in duet acting for their piece, “How To Survive A Horror Movie,” and Demarco Ross, who took third for oral interpretation of poetry with “Who Gives A Black Man Permission to Feel?”