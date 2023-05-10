 | Wed, May 10, 2023
IHS forensics student takes state title

Sophomore Max Andersen took first place at state for his oral interpretation of a children's book. Three students earned third-place finishes.

May 10, 2023 - 2:24 PM

Iola High School forensics team members who qualified for the final round of their respective state speech and drama competitions Saturday are, from left, Demarco Ross, who took third in oral interpretation of poetry; Max Andersen, who won oral interpretation of prose; and Everett and Kendall Glaze, who combined to take third in duet acting. Courtesy photo

Iola High sophomore Max Andersen etched his name in school history over the weekend, winning a state title for his prose.

Max AndersenPhoto by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Andersen’s win for his oral interpretation of the children’s book “Ace Lacewing: Bug Detective” highlighted a dazzling day on the stage for IHS, which corralled a trio of top-three finishes at the Class 4A State Speech and Drama Championships, hosted by Washburn Rural High School.

He was joined on the medal stand by fellow forensics stalwarts Kendall and Everett Glaze, who teamed up to take third in duet acting for their piece, “How To Survive A Horror Movie,” and Demarco Ross, who took third for oral interpretation of poetry with “Who Gives A Black Man Permission to Feel?”

