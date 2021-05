The Iola High School forensics team finished 12th at a state competition this past weekend.

Even though the contest was virtual, students and faculty did their best to make it feel like an event.

Iola High School’s Hannah Andersen and Jon Poffenbarger placed third and fifth, respectively, at the state forensics competition last weekend. Courtesy photo

IHS celebrated with a “send-off to nowhere,” with students lined up along the sidewalks and cheering as the team of competitors left the building Friday. Team members then enjoyed a dinner and activities together.