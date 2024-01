Iola High School capped a memorable evening Friday with the crowning of Casey Rowe, left, and Keira Dawson as the school’s 2024 Winter Homecoming king and queen.

The coronation followed a successful night on the hardwood for the IHS Mustang squads.

Iola’s girls rolled past visiting Osawatomie, 64-6, while the boys fended off the Trojans, 74-63.