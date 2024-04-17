Improving Moran

Better housing, youth engagement and business development are what Moran residents hope to see in the future of their community. There was no shortage of participation as a group of citizens filled the senior center Tuesday evening for a Community Conversation.

The conversation, led by Thrive Allen County CEO Lisse Regehr, serves as a public format for community members to brainstorm on how to improve their quality of life.

“The conversation we have tonight helps us know what you as Moran residents want to see in Allen County,” explained Regehr. “We take that information back as a team, discuss it, and find who will be the leads on the top priority areas. Then we try to move the needle forward in those areas.”