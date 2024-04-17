 | Wed, Apr 17, 2024
Improving Moran

Moran residents met Tuesday evening for a Community Conversation. Those present agreed that better housing, youth engagement, and business development were their top three priorities for the community.

April 17, 2024 - 2:16 PM

Sandy Murrow and Kim Ensminger listen on as Diane Smith explains her idea for a vending machine in the elementary library during Tuesday evening’s Community Conversation in Moran. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Better housing, youth engagement and business development are what Moran residents hope to see in the future of their community. There was no shortage of participation as a group of citizens filled the senior center Tuesday evening for a Community Conversation.

The conversation, led by Thrive Allen County CEO Lisse Regehr, serves as a public format for community members to brainstorm on how to improve their quality of life.

“The conversation we have tonight helps us know what you as Moran residents want to see in Allen County,” explained Regehr. “We take that information back as a team, discuss it, and find who will be the leads on the top priority areas. Then we try to move the needle forward in those areas.”

