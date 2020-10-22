Insurance coordinators ready to save money, save lives

We all know it’s important to have regular checkups with a physician, but what about checkups for our health insurance?
A consultation with a care coordinator at Thrive Allen County may not only save you money; it could even save your life.
During a consultation you can compare insurance plans, check out your eligibility for financial aid, get help with forms/enrollment and answer any other questions you might have.
