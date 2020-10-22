Menu Search Log in

Insurance coordinators ready to save money, save lives

It's time for a checkup... on your health insurance. Thrive's care coordinators can help you compare plans, check eligibility for financial aid, get help with enrollment and answer questions.

October 22, 2020 - 9:59 AM

Greta Ingle, Care Coordinator at Thrive Allen County, can help you to find out which insurance plan is best. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

We all know it’s important to have regular checkups with a physician, but what about checkups for our health insurance?

A consultation with a care coordinator at Thrive Allen County may not only save you money; it could even save your life. 

During a consultation you can compare insurance plans, check out your eligibility for financial aid, get help with forms/enrollment and answer any other questions you might have.

