 | Thu, Feb 29, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Judge blocks Texas law

A federal judge has blocked a Texas law that would allow police to arrest migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally. The decision Thursday by U.S. District Judge David Ezra sets aside for now the law that had been set to take effect March 5.

By

News

February 29, 2024 - 2:05 PM

Immigrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States on Sept. 30, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images/TNS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday blocked a new Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the U.S., dealing a victory to the Biden administration in its feud with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement.

The preliminary injunction granted by U.S. District Judge David Ezra pauses a law that was set to take effect March 5 and came as President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger in November, Donald Trump, were visiting Texas’ southern border to discuss immigration. Texas officials are expected to appeal.

Opponents have called the Texas measure the most dramatic attempt by a state to police immigration since a 2010 Arizona law that opponents rebuked as a “Show Me Your Papers” bill. The U.S. Supreme Court partially struck down the Arizona law, but some Texas Republican leaders, who often refer to the migrant influx as an “invasion,” want that ruling to get a second look.

Related
October 1, 2021
July 2, 2021
January 2, 2021
October 10, 2019
Most Popular