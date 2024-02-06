 | Tue, Feb 06, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Jury finds Crumbley guilty of manslaughter

Jennifer and James Crumbley are the first parents in the U.S. to be charged in a mass school shooting committed by their child. James Crumbley, 47, faces trial in March.

By

News

February 6, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Jennifer Crumbley is escorted away, Monday, in Pontiac, Mich. Photo by AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan jury convicted a school shooter’s mother of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in a first-of-its-kind trial to determine whether she had any responsibility in the deaths of four students in 2021.

Prosecutors say Jennifer Crumbley had a duty under Michigan law to prevent her son, who was 15 at the time, from harming others. She was accused of failing to secure a gun and ammunition at home and failing to get help for Ethan Crumbley’s mental health.

The guilty verdicts — one for each student slain at Oxford High School — were returned after roughly 11 hours of jury deliberations.

Related
December 14, 2021
December 6, 2021
December 4, 2021
December 3, 2021
Most Popular