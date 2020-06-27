K-State students outraged by racist tweet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University is reviewing its options after a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd prompted outrage from several students, including two football players who threatened to leave, the school’s president said Friday.

On Thursday, one month since Floyd, a Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes, student Jaden McNeil tweeted “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!”

Richard Myers KSU president

University President Richard Myers said Friday that “divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university.”