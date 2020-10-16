Racist comments disrupt K-State event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A virtual diversity event at Kansas State University was flooded with racist comments after a white student who caused an uproar with a racist tweet about George Floyd earlier this year shared a link to the livestream and Zoom call with his followers.

The executive board of the KSU Young Democrats blamed followers of Jaden McNeil for disrupting Tuesday’s KSUnite event in a tweet and demanded that he be expelled, The Manhattan Mercury reported.

“Kansas State might claim to have a welcoming atmosphere, but it’s all a sham until they take concrete action against white supremacist ideals on campus,” the group wrote.