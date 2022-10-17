Kansas Attorney General candidate shares story in Humboldt

Chris Mann always felt called to serve the public. It just didn’t turn out the way he expected.
Mann, Democratic candidate for Kansas attorney general, met with about 20 people on Sunday afternoon at the Octagon City Coffee Co. in Humboldt to share his story and talk about issues important to area residents.
Mann grew up watching his father get ready for work as a police officer in Lenexa. He listened to him tell stories about the job. From a very young age, he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.
In 1998, Mann joined the Lawrence Police Department and was the youngest officer at age 21. He also used the job to pay for classes at the University of Kansas.
“It was truly a job I loved. Every day I got to go out and serve my community. I knew exactly what I was supposed to do, what I was called to do,” he said.
“That ended on a cold night in January 2002.”
Mann was training a new recruit when they stopped a vehicle at 3:30 in the morning. He was walking the driver of the car to the side of the road, and they were between the SUV and his patrol car when he heard a shout.
“When I turned, the last thing I saw was headlights. I was hit by a drunk driver going 50 mph. The photos from the crash show the impression of my body in the back of the SUV.”
Recovery was painful “but what was more painful was losing the career I loved, this calling that I had.
“I was fortunate to have an amazing family, strong friends and even stronger faith,” he said. “And I was able to turn that pain into purpose, to still help victims of crime, just in the courtroom instead of the street.”
Mann returned to school and earned a law degree from Washburn University.
He worked as a prosecutor in Wyandotte County, where he handled everything from traffic tickets to murders. Then, he went to work for the state and prosecuted white-collar criminals who preyed on the elderly.
When his church sent out a call to find a way to help those who were less fortunate, Mann opened a law firm to provide services defending the indigent. He specialized in helping victims of drunk driving.
“It can be difficult for a victim of crime to navigate the criminal justice system,” he said.
He believes his public safety experience — as both a law enforcement officer and an attorney — will allow him to work on issues facing Kansans, such as combating consumer fraud, Medicaid fraud, domestic violence and violent crime.
MANN will face Republican Kris Kobach in the Nov. 8 election.
He said the two have very distinct differences: “My opponent says he’s going to wake up every morning and for breakfast he’s going to find a new way to sue the federal government.
“You can’t sue your way to public safety. You can’t sue your way to better communities. It takes doing the hard work, and that’s exactly why I’m running, to make sure we’re focusing on the issues affecting everyday people.”
Regarding consumer and Medicaid fraud, Mann said, “Every dollar lost is a dollar desperately needed by someone who needs medical care.”
He also talked about an increase in violent crime over the past decade: “We need to work with law enforcement to help fill the gaps in prosecutions, but we also need to work with our communities and law enforcement to find ways to drive down violent crime.”
His work as a police officer and later as an attorney taught him how to relate to a diverse community.
“Every community has different problems, and different reasons behind those problems. There’s no one-size-all solution. We have to work together.
“I would love to give you politically convenient answers, but it just takes going community by community, doing the hard work.”
Mann said he put together a committee of those from various law enforcement backgrounds to advise his campaign. He’s also been visiting domestic violence shelters and advocates to learn more about their needs.
“I found shelters bursting at the seams. They’re overwhelmed. They’re underfunded. The domestic violence problem increased during the pandemic and it’s not stopping.”
Should he win the election, Mann said he would continue to do the work he’s been doing on the campaign trail — touring the state, meeting with law enforcement groups and others in communities and listening to their needs.
That’s what helped him earn the endorsement of the Kansas Livestock Association. He met with the group to discuss ongoing and future litigation, in particular regarding water rights.
“That’s the sort of work I’ll do. It’s not as attention-grabbing,” he said. “But people want a different way to do government. They want someone to listen to them.”
LARA STAKER, a Chanute resident who teaches secondary math in Fredonia, traveled to Humboldt to hear what Mann had to say. Her husband is a public defender for the state, focusing on violent crime, and supports Mann.
She asked the candidate about domestic violence and human trafficking. As a teacher, she sees the impact of domestic violence on children. School is a safe place for them.
Staker told Mann her daughter is going to college in Wichita, but is concerned about reports of human trafficking in the city.
“That ties into the need for domestic violence shelters. They also work with victims of human trafficking,” Mann responded. “And that’s another area law enforcement needs help to work on.”
Staker said she also supports Mann.
“I never thought as a teacher I’d have to be politically active, but putting the right people in office matters.”
