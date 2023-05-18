 | Thu, May 18, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas governor vetoes part of school funding bill

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed parts of the GOP's $6 billion funding plan for K-12 schools, setting up a likely legal battle. The governor targeted a provision that she said would cut funding for rural public schools with declining enrollment.

By

News

May 18, 2023 - 2:35 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly said she didn’t understand resistance to increasing special education funding during an interview with Kansas Reflector on education budget provisions. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor on Thursday vetoed parts of the Republican-backed $6 billion funding plan for the state’s K-12 schools, setting up a likely legal battle that will test her office’s powers.

Gov. Laura Kelly, who won reelection in the conservative state in November, issued a statement explaining her decision to take the unprecedented step of vetoing parts of the proposed education budget, saying she objected to one provision, in particular, that she says would cut funding for rural public schools, which have been dealing with declining enrollment.

“This provision pulls the rug out from rural school districts at the 11th hour,” Kelly said. “If the provision is enacted, it will bring dangerous and devastating consequences for our rural districts.”

Related
May 11, 2023
April 29, 2021
May 21, 2019
March 26, 2019
Most Popular