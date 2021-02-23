Menu Search Log in

Kansas Proud Boy arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

A man linked to the Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys was charged Monday with conspiring with members of the group to participate in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

By

News

February 23, 2021 - 7:41 AM

Armed members of the far-right Proud Boys groups stand guard during a memorial for Patriot Prayer member Aaron Jay Danielson on September 5, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. Danielson was shot and killed on Saturday, August 29 during a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images/TNS)

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A man linked to the Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys was charged Monday with conspiring with members of the group to participate in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Ryan Ashlock, of Gardner, was arrested Monday without incident, the FBI said. An affidavit alleges Ashlock conspired with five other members of the Proud Boys who have already been charged in the riots. 

They were among hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol  after Trump spoke at a rally, forcing lawmakers to be taken to safety. Five people died in the melee. 

Related
February 17, 2021
February 12, 2021
January 27, 2021
January 15, 2021
Trending