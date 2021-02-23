Kansas Proud Boy arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A man linked to the Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys was charged Monday with conspiring with members of the group to participate in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Ryan Ashlock, of Gardner, was arrested Monday without incident, the FBI said. An affidavit alleges Ashlock conspired with five other members of the Proud Boys who have already been charged in the riots.

They were among hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol after Trump spoke at a rally, forcing lawmakers to be taken to safety. Five people died in the melee.