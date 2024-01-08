 | Mon, Jan 08, 2024
Kansas sees lower tornado count

The Sunflower State recorded 44 tornadoes in 2023, and only one tornado watch issued for the central portion of the state.

News

January 8, 2024 - 2:57 PM

Kansas experienced a relative lull in tornadoes throughout 2023, but experts don’t expect that to last. Photo by AJ Dome/Kansas Reflector

WICHITA — There were slightly fewer tornadoes reported in Kansas and only one tornado watch issued for the central portion of the state in 2023.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Wichita are tallying preliminary results from last year’s severe weather reports. Chance Hayes, the office’s warning coordination meteorologist, said the Sunflower State recorded 44 tornadoes in 2023.

That figure is down slightly from the 2022 tornado total of 68, according to data from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. In 2021, Kansas had 46 tornadoes, and in 2020 the state experienced only 27 twisters, respectively. Hayes said severe weather patterns operate in cycles, and he’s observed similar lulls in tornadic activity in his career.

