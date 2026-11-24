Anderson County eyes solar project
Seven memorandums signed with Anderson County landowners may be the start of the county’s first large-scale solar project
GARNETT — Doral Renewables, a solar energy company based in Philadelphia, has entered into agreements on over 3,000 acres of land in Anderson County as it pursues a renewable energy project in the county.
Five memorandums of solar easement agreements and two land option purchase agreements have been filed between landowners and Garnett Fossil Solar LLC. The company’s authorized signatory, Tim Walsh, is the Chief Market Strategy officer for Doral.
The number of acres is noteworthy. Last December, the Anderson County commission voted to establish a 4,000-acre limit on solar projects as a whole. All told, the agreements with Garnett Fossil Solar comprise 3,157.5 acres.
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
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