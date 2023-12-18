Kansas Supreme Court allows challenge to voting law

TOPEKA — For two and half years, Davis Hammet has felt gaslighted by the state.

Now, he said, a decision made Friday by the Kansas Supreme Court has vindicated his claims that a 2021 voting law based on “the big lie” poses a threat to advocacy groups like his. Hammet is the founder and executive director of Loud Light.

“Telling us that we have no reason to be afraid, that we’re crazy, that there’s no threat of (registering voters),” Hammet said. “And today in an opinion issued unanimously by the Supreme Court and written by the most conservative justice on the Supreme Court, they said, ‘You’re not crazy. There is a very real fear of you facing felony charges for going out and (registering voters).’ ”