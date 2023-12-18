 | Mon, Dec 18, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas Supreme Court allows challenge to voting law

The challenged law made it a felony to have the appearance of being an election official or behave in ways that would cause another person to believe a person engaging in such conduct is an election official.

By

News

December 18, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Davis Hammet, founder of Loud Light, says he hopes for a speedy case resolution. Photo by SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — For two and half years, Davis Hammet has felt gaslighted by the state.

Now, he said, a decision made Friday by the Kansas Supreme Court has vindicated his claims that a 2021 voting law based on “the big lie” poses a threat to advocacy groups like his. Hammet is the founder and executive director of Loud Light.

“Telling us that we have no reason to be afraid, that we’re crazy, that there’s no threat of (registering voters),” Hammet said. “And today in an opinion issued unanimously by the Supreme Court and written by the most conservative justice on the Supreme Court, they said, ‘You’re not crazy. There is a very real fear of you facing felony charges for going out and (registering voters).’ ”

Related
July 29, 2021
June 25, 2020
September 17, 2018
September 11, 2018
Most Popular