KS nursing homes still lack fast COVID tests

Half a year into the pandemic, Kansas nursing homes still face uneven access to fast COVID-19 testing through the state’s patchwork of private labs and hospitals. And the prices they pay for it vary widely.

Testing access has dramatically increased in Kansas from its initial slow start. Last month alone, it tested 4% of its population. But that hasn’t guaranteed quick and cheap options for long-term care.

Meanwhile, federal tallies show the virus has reached nursing home residents in about 30 counties, from the state’s most populous to some of its most rural. That’s caused more than half of the state’s coronavirus death toll.