LAHARPE — The COVID-19 pandemic robbed organizers of planned and money-making ventures throughout 2020, so LaHarpe Days Committee members are taking a methodical approach to their next celebration.

With their sights set on a full-scale festival in 2022, committee members are hosting a number of fundraisers and community events this year.

The first two are in the coming days, including a color run at 9 a.m. June 19 from the LaHarpe City Park.