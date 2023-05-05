 | Fri, May 05, 2023
LaHarpe man not competent to face murder charge

A judge found Dale Maloney not competent to stand trial in the shooting death of his neighbor one year ago. Maloney is being involuntarily committed to a mental health facility.



News

May 5, 2023 - 3:01 PM

Dale Maloney, accused of fatally shooting neighbor Richard Diehl a year ago, will be committed to a mental health facility because he is not competent to stand trial.

Allen County District Judge Daniel Creitz handed down the commitment ruling on Wednesday, one year to the day of Diehl’s shooting.

Creitz’s order came after doctors at the Larned State Security Hospital concluded after a 90-day evaluation that Maloney, 79, is unlikely to ever become competent enough to stand trial.

