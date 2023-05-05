LaHarpe man not competent to face murder charge

Dale Maloney, accused of fatally shooting neighbor Richard Diehl a year ago, will be committed to a mental health facility because he is not competent to stand trial.

Allen County District Judge Daniel Creitz handed down the commitment ruling on Wednesday, one year to the day of Diehl’s shooting.

Creitz’s order came after doctors at the Larned State Security Hospital concluded after a 90-day evaluation that Maloney, 79, is unlikely to ever become competent enough to stand trial.