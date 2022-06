The attorney for a man accused of killing his neighbor has asked the court for a competency evaluation of his client.

Raymond D. Maloney

Raymond “Dale” Maloney, age 78 of LaHarpe, has been charged with first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement in the May 3 death of Richard Diehl, 68.

Diehl’s body was found at a workshop at his home in rural LaHarpe; Maloney was arrested three days later.