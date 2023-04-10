 | Mon, Apr 10, 2023
Defendant’s competency at issue in murder case

Following an initial psychiatric evaluation, Creitz ruled in January that Maloney, 79, was not competent.

April 10, 2023 - 3:22 PM

(Dreamstime/TNS) Photo by TNS

Prosecutors hope to know by the end of the month whether Dale Maloney, LaHarpe, will ever be considered competent enough to stand trial for the shooting death of his neighbor, Richard Diehl, last May.

Allen County Attorney Jerry Hathaway told District Judge Daniel Creitz Monday he was awaiting a report from the Larned State Hospital on whether they believe Maloney can be treated sufficiently in order for him to face a first-degree murder charge.

