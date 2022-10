LAHARPE — LaHarpe will apply for a $1.4 million loan to begin improving the city’s water system.

City Council members capped an extended, and occasionally testy, discussion Wednesday by applying for the loan from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, at the urging of BG Consultant engineers.

The city’s sewer system has two main problems, B&G representatives Bruce Boettcher and Wes Sishaar explained.