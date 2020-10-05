Special gathering

The LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Auxiliary members gathered for a District 3 Fall Conference Saturday. The Auxiliary has a second special event this week, when Sandi Onstwedder, national Auxiliary president, pays a visit to LaHarpe. It will mark the first ever visit by a national president to the LaHarpe post.
