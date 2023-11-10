Lee Rocker ready to ‘Rock This Town’

“Rockabilly” is the original rock-and-roll, according to Lee Rocker.
“It started, arguably, in the 1950s. It’s really a combination of blues and country, with rhythms that are just purely an American form of music,” he said.
Rocker, founding member of the iconic band Stray Cats, plans to bring decades of his legendary rockabilly hits to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.
With the Stray Cats, Rocker led the music charts in the 1980s with hits such as “Stray Cat Strut,” “Rock This Town” and “Sexy and Seventeen.” The band sold over 10 million albums with 23 gold and platinum certified records.
Playing his giant upright bass, Rocker has consistently performed and recorded music as a solo artist, with Stray Cats reunion tours and with other artists such as Ringo Starr and George Harrison of The Beatles, Keith Richards, Willie Nelson, John Fogerty and Carl Perkins.
In an interview with the Register, Rocker promised an entertaining and energetic evening of music spanning his versatile 45-year career.
“I’ve cherry-picked the best songs, starting with the Stray Cats, my solo records and collaborations with so many different people,” he said. “I use these concerts as a way to touch on all of that, and it’s absolutely a concert but it’s also more than that. It’s kind of behind-the-music a bit.”
Rocker will use videos and photos to talk about the history behind some of his songs as well as life on the road.
“My goal is for people to have a good time, put a smile on their face, hear some great music and leave their thoughts behind for a little while. I’m always grateful to have people turn out and make that commitment to see live music.”
MUSIC was always in Rocker’s blood. Both his parents were classical musicians.
His father, Stanley Drucker, was a solo clarinetist with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra for 61 years, from the age of 19 until he retired at 80. In 1982, both Rocker and his father received Grammy nominations, something that has only occurred twice in the history of the awards.
His mother, Naomi Drucker, worked as a music professor.
Rocker first started playing the cello, then transitioned to rock-and-roll playing the electric bass and the upright bass.
His hero was Willie Dixon, a blues musician, vocalist and producer who wrote “Hoochie Coochie Man” and was known as “the father of modern Chicago blues.”
“That’s probably who I emulate the most,” Rocker said. “But then there were the obvious influences, growing up and watching the Rolling Stones on TV, then later getting to tour and work with them. The Beatles. Dave Edmunds. So many people, really at that sort of juncture in the early 80s when I got to work with my heroes who then became my friends.”
Stray Cats started in the Drucker family’s garage with Rocker, Brian Setzer and Slim Jim Phantom. Their debut album, “Stray Cats,” was released in 1981.
“When I really started playing, it was the tail end of the punk movement and all kinds of things were going on,” Rocker said. “Rockabilly just grabbed me. It has everything — passion and sweat and power — and it just works. The upright bass is almost halfway between a bass and drums. It’s the engine that drives it all.”
The band ended in the mid-80s when Setzer left for a solo career, but has reunited several times since then.
A reunion tour is scheduled for next summer.
THE MUSIC industry “has definitely changed” over the course of Rocker’s career.
Though he still prefers vinyl, Rocker said digital music has revolutionized the industry.
“Digital makes it very easy to get your music out there. The challenge is having people know about it.”
During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Rocker and his wife purchased an Airstream trailer and traveled across the country. He’s familiar with travel because of touring, so it helped him feel a bit more normal. He wrote music along the way before heading back into the recording studio.
Now, he performs between 50 and 60 concerts a year.
While that may sound like a lot, Rocker said, “It’s kind of a number that I’m really happy with. Years ago, I did more.”
Lately, Rocker has been listening to modern artists such as Jason Isbell and Drive-By Truckers, as well as Americana artists such as Hayes Carll, John Pryor and John Prine.
TICKETS are still available for Saturday’s show at the Bowlus. Seats in the orchestra section are $27 for adults and $21 for students; balcony seats are $19 for adults and $13 for students.
This event is supported by the Sleeper Family Trust.
Rocker said: “Prepare for a great time and come on down and enjoy the show.”
Advertisement
Advertisement