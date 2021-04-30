Legislators bring educators unease

TOPEKA — A meeting of the Governor’s Council on Education brought forth voices of concern regarding certain attempts within the Republican-led Kansas Legislature to pass measures they viewed as regressive and destructive to Kansas public education.

Council members viewed several pieces of legislation passed or debated thus far in the 2021 legislative session as counter and potentially debilitating to their goals. A bill of primary concern was the “Frankenstein” education bill, which would ostensibly provide low-income and at-risk students opportunities to use funds usually provided to public schools for private school expenses through two separate programs.

The bill did contain a provision to fully fund K-12 education as recommended in Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget.