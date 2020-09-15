Lewis to step down

The USD 258 Humboldt school board accepted the retirement of Kay Lewis, effective June 30, 2021, as outlined in a letter she provided the board.

“It’s been a year of change,” she said during her superintendent’s report, but did not speak to the specific reasons behind her retirement.

Kay Lewis, USD 258 superintendent of schools

Lewis did say that new air filtration systems have been installed in all district buildings, and waterproofing for all buildings should be completed soon.