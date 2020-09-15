Menu Search Log in

Lewis to step down

USD 258 superintendent announces retirement, effective at the end of the school year. District updates board on recent improvements.

By

News

September 15, 2020 - 10:50 AM

The Humboldt USD 257 school board in their new socially-distanced setting at the high school cafeteria. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

The USD 258 Humboldt school board accepted the retirement of Kay Lewis, effective June 30, 2021, as outlined in a letter she provided the board.

“It’s been a year of change,” she said during her superintendent’s report, but did not speak to the specific reasons behind her retirement.

Kay Lewis, USD 258 superintendent of schools

Lewis did say that new air filtration systems have been installed in all district buildings, and waterproofing for all buildings should be completed soon.

Related
June 9, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 23, 2017
February 14, 2017
Trending