Light work

Iola city crews began disassembling the stop light fixtures at the intersection of Buckeye Street and Madison Avenue Wednesday.
The fixtures are being temporarily removed to accommodate crews moving a house from South Buckeye Street to the intersection of Jackson and Colborn.
Iola City Council members agreed Monday to have the lights reinstalled after the house is moved.
