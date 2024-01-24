 | Wed, Jan 24, 2024
Lobby group wants Kansas legislators to limit benefits

Out-of-state lobbying group returns to Kansas to condemn residents who need food, health care. Foundation for Government Accountability lobbyist says low-income workers need to ‘earn a paycheck, get promoted, move on to self-sufficiency.'

News

January 24, 2024 - 1:46 PM

Sam Adolphsen told lawmakers the state needed to scrutinize “welfare fraud,” even though there is no evidence of widespread fraud associated with Medicaid or other safety net programs in Kansas. Photo by Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature video

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators heard about the dangers of “welfare fraud” from an out-of-state lobbyist who has previously asked lawmakers to limit federal benefits.

Sam Adolphsen, policy director at the Foundation for Government Accountability, said the state’s programs for food assistance and Medicaid needed to be examined for fraud during a Tuesday joint meeting for lawmakers on the House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development and House Welfare Reform committees.

Adolphsen has advocated for restrictions on social safety net programs in previous legislative sessions on behalf of the Florida-based organization Opportunity Solutions Project, which is the lobbying arm of FGA.

