Lobby group wants Kansas legislators to limit benefits

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators heard about the dangers of “welfare fraud” from an out-of-state lobbyist who has previously asked lawmakers to limit federal benefits.

Sam Adolphsen, policy director at the Foundation for Government Accountability, said the state’s programs for food assistance and Medicaid needed to be examined for fraud during a Tuesday joint meeting for lawmakers on the House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development and House Welfare Reform committees.

Adolphsen has advocated for restrictions on social safety net programs in previous legislative sessions on behalf of the Florida-based organization Opportunity Solutions Project, which is the lobbying arm of FGA.